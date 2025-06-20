iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:USRT) Position Reduced by Cornerstone Management Inc.

Cornerstone Management Inc. lowered its stake in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:USRT – Free Report) by 6.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 123,754 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,776 shares during the period. iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF accounts for approximately 1.3% of Cornerstone Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Cornerstone Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF were worth $7,128,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of USRT. Avior Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF by 5,077.5% during the first quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 119,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,859,000 after purchasing an additional 116,783 shares during the last quarter. Matthew Goff Investment Advisor LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $581,000. United Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. United Advisor Group LLC now owns 4,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,000 after buying an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF by 4.4% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 7,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $446,000 after buying an additional 326 shares during the period. Finally, Mission Wealth Management LP lifted its stake in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF by 2.2% in the first quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 516,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,773,000 after buying an additional 10,953 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF Stock Performance

Shares of USRT opened at $56.95 on Friday. iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF has a 1 year low of $48.47 and a 1 year high of $63.22. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $56.28 and a 200-day moving average of $57.16. The company has a market cap of $2.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.46 and a beta of 1.03.

About iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF

The iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF (USRT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Nareit \u002F Equity REITs – INV index, a market-cap-weighted index of US-listed REITs USRT was launched on May 1, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

