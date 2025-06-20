Vanderbilt University Increases Stake in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP)

Vanderbilt University grew its stake in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP – Free Report) by 133.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 88,179 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 50,424 shares during the quarter. CoStar Group accounts for approximately 1.3% of Vanderbilt University’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Vanderbilt University’s holdings in CoStar Group were worth $6,986,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Polen Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in CoStar Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $465,134,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in CoStar Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $390,755,000. Capital International Investors lifted its stake in CoStar Group by 44.9% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 14,032,363 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,004,578,000 after purchasing an additional 4,345,267 shares during the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in CoStar Group by 24.6% during the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,415,895 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $459,314,000 after purchasing an additional 1,267,263 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its stake in CoStar Group by 2,181.8% during the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,129,307 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $80,847,000 after purchasing an additional 1,079,815 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.60% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup decreased their target price on CoStar Group from $88.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on CoStar Group from $87.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. William Blair started coverage on CoStar Group in a research note on Friday, February 28th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on CoStar Group from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on CoStar Group in a research note on Friday, February 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $89.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $87.69.

CoStar Group Trading Down 0.4%

NASDAQ:CSGP opened at $79.57 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $33.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 274.38, a PEG ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a current ratio of 6.01, a quick ratio of 6.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $77.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $76.36. CoStar Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $68.26 and a 12-month high of $83.68.

CoStar Group Profile

CoStar Group, Inc provides information, analytics, and online marketplace services to the commercial real estate, hospitality, residential, and related professionals industries in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers CoStar Property that provides inventory of office, industrial, retail, multifamily, hospitality, and student housing properties and land; CoStar Sales, a robust database of comparable commercial real estate sales transactions; CoStar Market Analytics to view and report on aggregated market and submarket trends; and CoStar Tenant, an online business-to-business prospecting and analytical tool that provides tenant information.

