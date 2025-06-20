Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) Shares Acquired by DecisionMap Wealth Management LLC

DecisionMap Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO – Free Report) by 14.5% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,279 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 541 shares during the period. DecisionMap Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Diageo were worth $448,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Diageo by 23.9% during the 1st quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 4,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $520,000 after buying an additional 958 shares during the last quarter. Autumn Glory Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Diageo by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Autumn Glory Partners LLC now owns 9,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,040,000 after buying an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Premier Path Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Diageo by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Premier Path Wealth Partners LLC now owns 11,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,158,000 after buying an additional 760 shares during the last quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Diageo by 16.2% during the 1st quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 3,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $339,000 after buying an additional 452 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barrett & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Diageo during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. 8.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently commented on DEO shares. Berenberg Bank started coverage on Diageo in a report on Wednesday, April 2nd. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Diageo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Diageo in a report on Monday, May 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Diageo has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $129.00.

Shares of NYSE DEO opened at $101.62 on Friday. Diageo plc has a 12-month low of $100.72 and a 12-month high of $142.73. The company has a market cap of $56.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.83 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $110.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $113.48.

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, marketing, and sale of alcoholic beverages. The company offers scotch, gin, vodka, rum, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Chinese white spirits, cachaça, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and flavored malt beverages. It also provides Chinese, Canadian, Irish, American, and Indian-Made Foreign Liquor whiskies, as well as flavored malt beverages, ready to drink, and non-alcoholic products.

