Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC Boosts Stake in GE Aerospace (NYSE:GE)

Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of GE Aerospace (NYSE:GE – Free Report) by 9.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 641 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the period. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in GE Aerospace were worth $128,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Copia Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of GE Aerospace by 14,200.0% in the first quarter. Copia Wealth Management now owns 143 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the period. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of GE Aerospace by 133.3% in the fourth quarter. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 147 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of GE Aerospace in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Putney Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GE Aerospace in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GE Aerospace in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.77% of the company’s stock.

GE Aerospace Trading Up 0.0%

Shares of NYSE GE opened at $235.83 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $220.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $199.75. GE Aerospace has a 52-week low of $150.20 and a 52-week high of $257.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $251.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.68, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

GE Aerospace ( NYSE:GE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 22nd. The company reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.20. GE Aerospace had a return on equity of 29.15% and a net margin of 17.63%. The firm had revenue of $9.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.06 billion. On average, analysts anticipate that GE Aerospace will post 5.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on GE. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on GE Aerospace from $212.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Northcoast Research cut GE Aerospace from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 19th. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $275.00 price target on GE Aerospace and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 3rd. UBS Group boosted their price target on GE Aerospace from $207.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on GE Aerospace from $235.00 to $227.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, GE Aerospace currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $221.15.

Insider Buying and Selling at GE Aerospace

In other news, SVP Mohamed Ali sold 1,602 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.67, for a total transaction of $321,473.34. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,805 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,766,899.35. This represents a 15.39% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Robert M. Giglietti sold 4,104 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.73, for a total value of $807,379.92. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 11,540 shares in the company, valued at $2,270,264.20. The trade was a 26.23% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

GE Aerospace Company Profile

GE Aerospace (also known as General Electric) is a company that specializes in providing aerospace products and services. It operates through two reportable segments: Commercial Engines and Services and Defense and Propulsion Technologies. It offers jet and turboprop engines, as well as integrated systems for commercial, military, business, and general aviation aircraft.

