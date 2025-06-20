2,784 Shares in FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN) Purchased by Institute for Wealth Management LLC.

Institute for Wealth Management LLC. acquired a new position in shares of FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 2,784 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $457,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its stake in shares of FTI Consulting by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 1,083 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $207,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. GeoWealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of FTI Consulting by 46.0% in the fourth quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 181 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of FTI Consulting by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,389 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $457,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the period. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC increased its stake in shares of FTI Consulting by 7.3% in the first quarter. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,309 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $215,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the period. Finally, Axxcess Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of FTI Consulting by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,820 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $348,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on FCN shares. Truist Financial downgraded shares of FTI Consulting from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $225.00 to $178.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of FTI Consulting from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 3rd. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of FTI Consulting in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of FTI Consulting from $194.00 to $173.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 21st.

In other FTI Consulting news, CFO Ajay Sabherwal sold 5,236 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.60, for a total transaction of $861,845.60. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 24,777 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,078,294.20. This represents a 17.45% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.79% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:FCN opened at $161.38 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.53 billion, a PE ratio of 22.08 and a beta of 0.19. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $164.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $175.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a current ratio of 2.24. FTI Consulting, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $151.75 and a fifty-two week high of $243.60.

FTI Consulting (NYSE:FCN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The business services provider reported $2.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by $0.50. The firm had revenue of $898.28 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $906.93 million. FTI Consulting had a return on equity of 13.07% and a net margin of 7.14%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.23 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that FTI Consulting, Inc. will post 8.55 earnings per share for the current year.

FTI Consulting declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase program on Thursday, April 24th that allows the company to buyback $400.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the business services provider to repurchase up to 6.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

FTI Consulting, Inc provides business advisory services to manage change, mitigate risk, and resolve disputes worldwide. The company operates through Corporate Finance & Restructuring, Forensic and Litigation Consulting, Economic Consulting, Technology, and Strategic Communications segments. The Corporate Finance & Restructuring segment provides business transformation and strategy, transactions, and turnaround and restructuring services.

