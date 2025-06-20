Compass Ion Advisors LLC Sells 1,003 Shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Compass Ion Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 3.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,837 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,003 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Value ETF accounts for about 0.5% of Compass Ion Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest position. Compass Ion Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $4,636,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VTV. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 65.6% during the fourth quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 202 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Capital A Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Lantern Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000.

Get Vanguard Value ETF alerts:

Vanguard Value ETF Stock Up 0.2%

Shares of VTV stock opened at $173.04 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $275.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.68 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a 50 day moving average of $168.91 and a 200-day moving average of $171.47. Vanguard Value ETF has a 12-month low of $150.43 and a 12-month high of $182.38.

Vanguard Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.