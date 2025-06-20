Carr Financial Group Corp Lowers Holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Carr Financial Group Corp decreased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 16.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,272 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,377 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF comprises 0.9% of Carr Financial Group Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Carr Financial Group Corp’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $2,721,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 7,332,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,761,953,000 after acquiring an additional 119,060 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,672,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,362,928,000 after purchasing an additional 542,548 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,260,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,264,054,000 after purchasing an additional 52,024 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,789,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $910,498,000 after purchasing an additional 176,938 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 83.6% during the fourth quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,954,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $709,834,000 after purchasing an additional 1,345,357 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Trading Up 0.5%

Shares of NYSEARCA VB opened at $231.32 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $229.46 billion, a PE ratio of 18.82 and a beta of 1.08. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $190.27 and a twelve month high of $263.35. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $223.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $233.11.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

