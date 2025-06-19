Well Done LLC Buys 258 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Well Done LLC grew its holdings in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 6.7% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 4,111 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the quarter. Well Done LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $625,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PEP. Tallon Kerry Patrick purchased a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the 4th quarter valued at about $224,000. Brighton Jones LLC increased its position in shares of PepsiCo by 12.4% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 59,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,031,000 after purchasing an additional 6,574 shares during the last quarter. Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA purchased a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the 4th quarter valued at about $9,268,000. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG increased its holdings in PepsiCo by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG now owns 470,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,527,000 after acquiring an additional 11,538 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Financial Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in PepsiCo in the 4th quarter worth approximately $162,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.07% of the company’s stock.

PEP stock opened at $129.07 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $133.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $144.52. PepsiCo, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $127.75 and a fifty-two week high of $180.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market cap of $176.97 billion, a PE ratio of 18.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.45.

PepsiCo ( NASDAQ:PEP Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The company reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by ($0.01). PepsiCo had a net margin of 10.24% and a return on equity of 58.28%. The business had revenue of $17.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.81 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.61 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 8.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 6th will be issued a $1.4225 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 6th. This is a positive change from PepsiCo’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.36. This represents a $5.69 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.41%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 83.68%.

PEP has been the subject of several analyst reports. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $155.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 25th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $175.00 to $169.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $143.00 to $135.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 28th. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $163.00 price objective on shares of PepsiCo in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $168.00 to $153.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, PepsiCo currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $160.69.

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

