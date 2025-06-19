Sterling Investment Counsel LLC Takes $336,000 Position in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Sterling Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 1,197 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $336,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. boosted its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 6.6% during the first quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 568 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $164,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Stewardship Advisors LLC grew its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Stewardship Advisors LLC now owns 1,441 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $415,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the period. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC grew its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC now owns 2,844 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $819,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the period. JBR Co Financial Management Inc grew its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. JBR Co Financial Management Inc now owns 1,741 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $502,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the period. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. grew its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 3,662 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,055,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.19% of the company’s stock.

SPDR Gold Shares Stock Performance

GLD stock opened at $310.26 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $101.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -32.43 and a beta of 0.11. SPDR Gold Shares has a one year low of $212.12 and a one year high of $317.63. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $305.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $276.06.

SPDR Gold Shares Company Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

