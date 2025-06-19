Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC Buys 112 Shares of Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT)

Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,034 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the period. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $4,482,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Millstone Evans Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Heck Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Redwood Park Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Lockheed Martin in the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Runnymede Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin during the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. Institutional investors own 74.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on LMT. Melius cut shares of Lockheed Martin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 24th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Lockheed Martin from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $685.00 to $485.00 in a research report on Monday, March 24th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Lockheed Martin from $476.00 to $432.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Melius Research downgraded shares of Lockheed Martin from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 24th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada downgraded Lockheed Martin from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $550.00 to $480.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 27th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lockheed Martin presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $541.80.

NYSE:LMT opened at $468.27 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $109.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.23, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.29. Lockheed Martin Corporation has a 1 year low of $418.88 and a 1 year high of $618.95. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $471.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $469.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 22nd. The aerospace company reported $7.28 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.34 by $0.94. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 7.66% and a return on equity of 104.09%. The business had revenue of $17.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.83 billion. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Lockheed Martin Corporation will post 27.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 2nd will be paid a $3.30 dividend. This represents a $13.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 2nd. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is 57.02%.

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. The company operates through Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space segments.

