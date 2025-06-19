Plimoth Trust Co. LLC Raises Stock Position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Plimoth Trust Co. LLC lifted its holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 11.6% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 26,376 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after buying an additional 2,734 shares during the period. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $2,603,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Walt Disney during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. FPC Investment Advisory Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Walt Disney in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Tacita Capital Inc increased its position in shares of Walt Disney by 93.2% during the 4th quarter. Tacita Capital Inc now owns 257 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Pilgrim Partners Asia Pte Ltd purchased a new stake in Walt Disney during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Midwest Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Walt Disney during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. 65.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Walt Disney alerts:

Walt Disney Trading Down 0.3%

Shares of NYSE DIS opened at $117.72 on Thursday. The Walt Disney Company has a twelve month low of $80.10 and a twelve month high of $120.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $103.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $105.87. The firm has a market cap of $211.64 billion, a PE ratio of 24.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.54.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The entertainment giant reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.24. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 9.99% and a net margin of 9.47%. The firm had revenue of $23.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.15 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.21 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 5.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have commented on DIS. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Guggenheim lowered their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 3rd. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Walt Disney from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $112.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, April 21st. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $123.96.

View Our Latest Report on Walt Disney

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.84, for a total transaction of $110,840.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,831 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,190,748.04. This trade represents a 2.09% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Walt Disney Profile

(Free Report)

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.