Silver Oak Securities Incorporated Acquires 313 Shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Silver Oak Securities Incorporated increased its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report) by 17.5% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,097 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 313 shares during the period. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $1,031,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 32,212,196 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $16,813,478,000 after acquiring an additional 360,591 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,756,727 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $4,039,200,000 after buying an additional 243,802 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,868,869 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,541,356,000 after acquiring an additional 86,488 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Intuitive Surgical during the fourth quarter valued at $2,401,493,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Intuitive Surgical by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,148,180 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,165,184,000 after purchasing an additional 295,025 shares during the last quarter. 83.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Intuitive Surgical alerts:

Intuitive Surgical Stock Performance

Shares of Intuitive Surgical stock opened at $509.49 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $527.31 and a 200 day moving average of $537.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $182.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.71, a PEG ratio of 5.43 and a beta of 1.67. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $413.82 and a fifty-two week high of $616.00.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Intuitive Surgical ( NASDAQ:ISRG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 22nd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.10. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 14.43% and a net margin of 28.41%. The firm had revenue of $2.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.19 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.50 EPS. Analysts forecast that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 6.43 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ISRG shares. Royal Bank Of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $630.00 to $605.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Intuitive Surgical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $515.00 to $440.00 in a research report on Monday, June 9th. Truist Financial cut their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $605.00 to $590.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $670.00 to $575.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Finally, Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $650.00 price objective (up previously from $590.00) on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Intuitive Surgical presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $588.95.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Intuitive Surgical

Insider Buying and Selling at Intuitive Surgical

In other Intuitive Surgical news, Director Jami K. Nachtsheim sold 2,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $520.00, for a total value of $1,248,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,312,920. This trade represents a 27.36% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Gary Loeb sold 1,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $513.18, for a total value of $872,406.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 2,245 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,152,089.10. The trade was a 43.09% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 4,998 shares of company stock worth $2,611,577 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Intuitive Surgical Profile

(Free Report)

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System that enables complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ISRG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Intuitive Surgical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuitive Surgical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.