Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors Has $1.70 Million Stock Position in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors lifted its position in shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Free Report) by 3.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,917 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 494 shares during the quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors’ holdings in American Electric Power were worth $1,702,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AEP. Clarius Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 2.5% in the first quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 3,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $433,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC grew its position in shares of American Electric Power by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC now owns 2,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Marcum Wealth LLC increased its stake in American Electric Power by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 3,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $379,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. SouthState Corp increased its stake in American Electric Power by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 6,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $610,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ascent Group LLC raised its holdings in American Electric Power by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 27,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,572,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the period. 75.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently commented on AEP. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of American Electric Power from $111.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 21st. Raymond James Financial initiated coverage on American Electric Power in a report on Friday, June 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $115.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on American Electric Power from $114.00 to $113.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. Citigroup boosted their target price on American Electric Power from $102.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Finally, Guggenheim raised their price target on shares of American Electric Power from $109.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $108.31.

American Electric Power Price Performance

NASDAQ:AEP opened at $101.20 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.06 billion, a PE ratio of 19.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.42. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 1-year low of $85.93 and a 1-year high of $110.48. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $104.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $101.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $5.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.33 billion. American Electric Power had a net margin of 13.73% and a return on equity of 11.68%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.27 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 5.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

American Electric Power Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 9th were given a $0.93 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 9th. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.68%. American Electric Power’s payout ratio is 71.68%.

Insider Transactions at American Electric Power

In other American Electric Power news, EVP Quinton S. Lies sold 10,141 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.68, for a total value of $1,041,277.88. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,658 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $991,683.44. This represents a 51.22% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP David Matthew Feinberg sold 8,058 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.49, for a total value of $817,806.42. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 18,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,860,514.68. This represents a 30.53% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 34,314 shares of company stock worth $3,508,293. 0.07% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

American Electric Power Company Profile

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

Featured Articles

