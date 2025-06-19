Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) Shares Sold by Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors

Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors trimmed its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) by 2.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,510 shares of the company’s stock after selling 260 shares during the quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors’ holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $2,702,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Capital & Planning LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Capital & Planning LLC now owns 48,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,888,000 after purchasing an additional 563 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 127.4% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 26,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,876,000 after buying an additional 14,584 shares in the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 11,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,910,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $928,000. Finally, Strategic Financial Concepts LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 1,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $309,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VO stock opened at $272.13 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $269.94 billion, a PE ratio of 21.67 and a beta of 1.03. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $223.65 and a 1 year high of $285.60. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $262.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $265.76.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

