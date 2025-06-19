Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Stake Raised by PUREfi Wealth LLC

PUREfi Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 3.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,683 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 823 shares during the period. Walmart makes up 2.3% of PUREfi Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. PUREfi Wealth LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $2,343,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. World Investment Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Walmart by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. World Investment Advisors now owns 271,515 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $24,532,000 after buying an additional 19,233 shares during the period. Candriam S.C.A. grew its position in Walmart by 209.7% in the 4th quarter. Candriam S.C.A. now owns 885,008 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $79,960,000 after acquiring an additional 599,257 shares during the last quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Walmart by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 203,150 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $18,355,000 after purchasing an additional 9,292 shares during the period. Cushing Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Walmart during the fourth quarter worth $1,124,000. Finally, GWN Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Walmart during the fourth quarter valued at $4,658,000. 26.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Walmart Stock Performance

Shares of WMT opened at $95.10 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm has a market cap of $758.95 billion, a PE ratio of 40.64, a P/E/G ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 0.69. Walmart Inc. has a 12 month low of $66.55 and a 12 month high of $105.30. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $96.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $94.11.

Walmart Dividend Announcement

Walmart ( NYSE:WMT Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 15th. The retailer reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $165.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $164.53 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 21.76% and a net margin of 2.75%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.60 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Walmart Inc. will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 27th. Investors of record on Monday, May 12th were given a $0.235 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 9th. Walmart’s payout ratio is currently 40.17%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently commented on WMT shares. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $103.00 price target (up previously from $102.00) on shares of Walmart in a research note on Monday, June 9th. Erste Group Bank lowered shares of Walmart from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 17th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Walmart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 12th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Walmart in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Finally, DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $117.00 target price on shares of Walmart in a research report on Friday, May 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Walmart has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $106.50.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Walmart news, EVP Daniel J. Bartlett sold 1,760 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.77, for a total value of $166,795.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 650,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $61,693,090.29. This trade represents a 0.27% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP John D. Rainey sold 2,200 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction on Monday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.00, for a total transaction of $217,800.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 630,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $62,421,282. The trade was a 0.35% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 135,294 shares of company stock worth $12,656,659 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 45.58% of the company’s stock.

Walmart Company Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

