Boston Trust Walden Corp Sells 25,888 Shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Boston Trust Walden Corp decreased its stake in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Free Report) by 8.5% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 278,421 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 25,888 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $56,149,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ADI. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Analog Devices during the fourth quarter valued at $1,755,958,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Analog Devices during the fourth quarter valued at $833,386,000. Proficio Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in Analog Devices by 22,005.0% during the fourth quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,073,252 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $652,943,000 after purchasing an additional 3,059,349 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in Analog Devices by 25,460.1% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,211,715 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $446,037,000 after purchasing an additional 2,203,062 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC raised its stake in Analog Devices by 301.1% during the fourth quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 1,581,157 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $335,933,000 after purchasing an additional 1,186,981 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.81% of the company’s stock.

Analog Devices Trading Up 1.0%

ADI stock opened at $229.65 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $113.96 billion, a PE ratio of 62.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.00. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 12 month low of $158.65 and a 12 month high of $247.10. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $207.54 and its 200 day moving average is $211.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 1.51.

Analog Devices Announces Dividend

Analog Devices ( NASDAQ:ADI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $2.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.50 billion. Analog Devices had a net margin of 18.65% and a return on equity of 9.56%. The firm’s revenue was up 22.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.40 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 7.14 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 4th were paid a $0.99 dividend. This represents a $3.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 4th. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio is presently 107.90%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Analog Devices news, Director Ray Stata sold 3,125 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.84, for a total transaction of $612,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 180,071 shares in the company, valued at $35,265,104.64. This represents a 1.71% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.84, for a total transaction of $1,968,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 142,996 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,147,332.64. The trade was a 6.54% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 28,934 shares of company stock valued at $5,807,196 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ADI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of Analog Devices to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $225.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 16th. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Analog Devices in a research note on Friday, May 23rd. Cfra Research downgraded shares of Analog Devices from a “strong-buy” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $205.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $251.75.

Analog Devices Profile

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems products in the United States, rest of North and South America, Europe, Japan, China, and rest of Asia. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and consumer markets; and power ICs that include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

