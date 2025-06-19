United Advisor Group LLC Raises Holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

United Advisor Group LLC raised its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Free Report) by 10.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,870 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 451 shares during the quarter. United Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $907,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VBR. Brooklyn FI LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 6,384.8% in the 4th quarter. Brooklyn FI LLC now owns 4,400,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $903,582,000 after purchasing an additional 4,332,864 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $194,785,000. Proficio Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 17,752.1% in the 4th quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 590,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,106,000 after acquiring an additional 587,596 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 1,432.4% in the fourth quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 433,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,990,000 after buying an additional 405,585 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. raised its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 2,222.0% during the first quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 382,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,260,000 after acquiring an additional 366,047 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VBR opened at $190.41 on Thursday. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 52-week low of $160.23 and a 52-week high of $219.01. The company has a market capitalization of $101.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.85 and a beta of 1.05. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $185.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $193.14.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

