Premier Path Wealth Partners LLC Acquires 122 Shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Premier Path Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 2.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,708 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the period. Premier Path Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $2,580,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. MGO Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the 1st quarter valued at $208,000. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Mastercard by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC now owns 470 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $258,000 after buying an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Mastercard by 20.0% during the 1st quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 497 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $272,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Aspiriant LLC increased its holdings in Mastercard by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Aspiriant LLC now owns 3,107 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,703,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its holdings in Mastercard by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 125,433 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $68,751,000 after purchasing an additional 1,985 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Mastercard alerts:

Mastercard Trading Down 5.4%

Shares of MA stock opened at $538.45 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81. The stock has a market cap of $490.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.05. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $558.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $544.42. Mastercard Incorporated has a 1 year low of $428.86 and a 1 year high of $594.71.

Insider Activity at Mastercard

Mastercard ( NYSE:MA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The credit services provider reported $3.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.57 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $7.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.12 billion. Mastercard had a return on equity of 196.87% and a net margin of 45.21%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.31 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Mastercard Incorporated will post 15.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Mastercard news, insider Linda Pistecchia Kirkpatrick sold 959 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $572.86, for a total transaction of $549,372.74. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 25,540 shares in the company, valued at $14,630,844.40. This represents a 3.62% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Craig Vosburg sold 14,051 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $585.05, for a total value of $8,220,537.55. Following the sale, the insider now owns 58,451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,196,757.55. The trade was a 19.38% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 40,513 shares of company stock worth $23,166,463. Company insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have issued reports on MA. Evercore ISI began coverage on Mastercard in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. They set an “in-line” rating and a $550.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Mastercard in a report on Friday, June 6th. Monness Crespi & Hardt cut Mastercard from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Mastercard from $650.00 to $652.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 5th. Finally, Tigress Financial restated a “strong-buy” rating on shares of Mastercard in a report on Monday, March 10th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $610.00.

View Our Latest Stock Report on MA

Mastercard Profile

(Free Report)

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. The company offers integrated products and value-added services for account holders, merchants, financial institutions, digital partners, businesses, governments, and other organizations, such as programs that enable issuers to provide consumers with credits to defer payments; payment products and solutions that allow its customers to access funds in deposit and other accounts; prepaid programs services; and commercial credit, debit, and prepaid payment products and solutions.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Mastercard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mastercard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.