TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. Lowers Position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. decreased its position in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 6.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,499 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 374 shares during the quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $543,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Walt Disney in the fourth quarter worth about $2,415,427,000. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main increased its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 1,900.0% in the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 5,735,961 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $638,699,000 after purchasing an additional 5,449,158 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in Walt Disney by 75.8% in the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 10,858,108 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,209,050,000 after purchasing an additional 4,680,930 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Walt Disney during the fourth quarter worth approximately $358,151,000. Finally, Boston Partners purchased a new position in Walt Disney during the fourth quarter worth approximately $350,707,000. 65.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on DIS. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 target price on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Loop Capital upped their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 10th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Guggenheim cut their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $123.96.

Walt Disney Stock Performance

NYSE DIS opened at $117.72 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.67. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $103.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $105.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $211.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.54. The Walt Disney Company has a fifty-two week low of $80.10 and a fifty-two week high of $120.50.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The entertainment giant reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.24. Walt Disney had a net margin of 9.47% and a return on equity of 9.99%. The firm had revenue of $23.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.15 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.21 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 5.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Walt Disney

In other Walt Disney news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.84, for a total transaction of $110,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 46,831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,190,748.04. This trade represents a 2.09% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Walt Disney Company Profile

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

