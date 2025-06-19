Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS) is TCI Wealth Advisors Inc.’s 2nd Largest Position

TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS – Free Report) by 2.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,462,758 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 60,210 shares during the quarter. Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF comprises 11.8% of TCI Wealth Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF were worth $147,150,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tortoise Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 29,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,904,000 after buying an additional 157 shares during the period. Integrated Advisors Network LLC grew its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 28,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,872,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the period. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 4,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Montis Financial LLC lifted its position in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Montis Financial LLC now owns 5,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $352,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the period. Finally, Cherry Tree Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Cherry Tree Wealth Management LLC now owns 24,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,624,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares in the last quarter.

Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of DFAS opened at $61.94 on Thursday. Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $51.45 and a fifty-two week high of $71.78. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $59.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $62.84. The stock has a market cap of $9.88 billion, a PE ratio of 15.67 and a beta of 1.06.

Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF Profile

The Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (DFAS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in small-cap US companies, selected using multiple factors and weighted by market capitalization. DFAS was launched on Dec 15, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

