Compass Capital Corp MA ADV Purchases 241 Shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Compass Capital Corp MA ADV increased its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report) by 24.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,211 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the period. Compass Capital Corp MA ADV’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $598,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Castleark Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Castleark Management LLC now owns 90,469 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $47,221,000 after acquiring an additional 2,990 shares during the last quarter. FourThought Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical during the 4th quarter worth about $1,158,000. Longbow Finance SA acquired a new position in Intuitive Surgical in the 4th quarter valued at about $4,431,000. Prakash Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Intuitive Surgical in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,201,000. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp bought a new position in Intuitive Surgical in the 4th quarter valued at about $15,291,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.64% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Jami K. Nachtsheim sold 2,400 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $520.00, for a total transaction of $1,248,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,312,920. The trade was a 27.36% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Mark Brosius sold 216 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $563.11, for a total transaction of $121,631.76. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $510,740.77. This represents a 19.23% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 4,998 shares of company stock worth $2,611,577 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Intuitive Surgical Stock Down 0.5%

Shares of Intuitive Surgical stock opened at $509.49 on Thursday. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 12-month low of $413.82 and a 12-month high of $616.00. The company has a market capitalization of $182.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.71, a PEG ratio of 5.43 and a beta of 1.67. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $527.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $537.92.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $2.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.19 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 28.41% and a return on equity of 14.43%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.50 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 6.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ISRG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Intuitive Surgical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $515.00 to $440.00 in a report on Monday, June 9th. Erste Group Bank upgraded Intuitive Surgical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 5th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $650.00 price objective (up from $590.00) on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. Barclays dropped their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $684.00 to $635.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $600.00 to $575.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $588.95.

About Intuitive Surgical

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System that enables complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

