Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST)

Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST – Free Report) by 56.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 38,489 shares of the company’s stock after selling 50,081 shares during the period. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $1,949,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of JPST. NewSquare Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 158.2% during the first quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 24,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,226,000 after buying an additional 14,838 shares during the last quarter. HUB Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 41.5% during the 4th quarter. HUB Investment Partners LLC now owns 40,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,025,000 after acquiring an additional 11,794 shares during the last quarter. Delta Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 265.1% in the fourth quarter. Delta Financial Group Inc. now owns 88,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,467,000 after acquiring an additional 64,393 shares during the period. Focus Partners Wealth raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 288.2% during the fourth quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 539,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,391,000 after purchasing an additional 400,239 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 485,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,470,000 after purchasing an additional 29,299 shares during the period.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA JPST opened at $50.55 on Thursday. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF has a 1-year low of $50.25 and a 1-year high of $50.75. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $50.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.50.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Profile

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that aims to maximize income and preserve capital using USD-denominated debt securities with an effective duration of one year or less. JPST was launched on May 17, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

Further Reading

