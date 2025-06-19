Autumn Glory Partners LLC Has $218,000 Stock Position in Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR)

Autumn Glory Partners LLC reduced its holdings in Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR – Free Report) by 19.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,065 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 255 shares during the quarter. Autumn Glory Partners LLC’s holdings in Danaher were worth $218,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Danaher by 20.6% in the 4th quarter. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. now owns 9,597 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,203,000 after purchasing an additional 1,639 shares during the last quarter. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Danaher in the fourth quarter valued at about $4,591,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Danaher by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,066,755 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $933,524,000 after buying an additional 135,047 shares during the last quarter. Camden National Bank increased its holdings in Danaher by 285.0% during the fourth quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 7,227 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,659,000 after buying an additional 5,350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC boosted its position in Danaher by 11.4% during the fourth quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 5,677,032 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,303,163,000 after purchasing an additional 579,046 shares during the period. 79.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Danaher alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Christopher Paul Riley sold 15,805 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.00, for a total value of $3,129,390.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,179 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,005,442. The trade was a 51.01% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman Steven M. Rales sold 1,250,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.74, for a total transaction of $245,925,000.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 3,105,808 shares in the company, valued at approximately $611,036,665.92. The trade was a 28.70% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 11.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Danaher from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 9th. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Danaher from $265.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Monday, April 14th. Argus cut their target price on shares of Danaher from $260.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of Danaher in a research report on Monday, April 7th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their price objective on shares of Danaher from $240.00 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $248.17.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Danaher

Danaher Trading Down 0.7%

Shares of Danaher stock opened at $194.36 on Thursday. Danaher Corporation has a 1 year low of $171.00 and a 1 year high of $281.70. The firm has a market cap of $139.10 billion, a PE ratio of 37.74, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $193.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $210.32.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The conglomerate reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $5.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.58 billion. Danaher had a net margin of 15.81% and a return on equity of 10.80%. Analysts expect that Danaher Corporation will post 7.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Danaher Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.66%. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.85%.

Danaher Profile

(Free Report)

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services that advance, accelerate, and integrate the development and manufacture of therapeutics; cell line and cell culture media development services; cell culture media, process liquids and buffers for manufacturing, chromatography resins, filtration technologies, aseptic fill finish; single-use hardware and consumables and services, such as the design and installation of full manufacturing suites; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes, and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DHR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Danaher Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Danaher and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.