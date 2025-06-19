Autumn Glory Partners LLC Decreases Stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Autumn Glory Partners LLC reduced its stake in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 3.3% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 37,875 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,284 shares during the period. Autumn Glory Partners LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $960,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Rialto Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Clarity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Gould Capital LLC raised its holdings in Pfizer by 97.2% during the fourth quarter. Gould Capital LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 493 shares in the last quarter. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Pfizer during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Bernard Wealth Management Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Institutional investors own 68.36% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $25.00 target price (down previously from $32.00) on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Tuesday, March 18th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Pfizer from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Hsbc Global Res raised shares of Pfizer to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 10th. Finally, Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Thursday, March 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Pfizer presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.17.

Pfizer Stock Performance

NYSE PFE opened at $23.88 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $23.17 and its 200-day moving average is $24.92. Pfizer Inc. has a 12-month low of $20.92 and a 12-month high of $31.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The firm has a market cap of $135.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 0.57.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.25. Pfizer had a net margin of 12.62% and a return on equity of 20.33%. The business had revenue of $13.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.43 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.82 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Pfizer Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 13th. Investors of record on Friday, May 9th were issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.20%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 9th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is currently 124.64%.

Pfizer Profile

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, Zavzpret, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Abrysvo, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

