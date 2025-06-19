Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. Trims Stock Position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS)

Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. decreased its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS – Free Report) by 0.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 94,334 shares of the company’s stock after selling 597 shares during the period. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $11,883,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Meridian Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,185,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC NC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 31.6% in the 4th quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC NC now owns 329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Glen Eagle Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 42.7% in the 4th quarter. Glen Eagle Advisors LLC now owns 264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 2,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $376,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Pointe Capital Management LLC grew its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Pointe Capital Management LLC now owns 8,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,056,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF alerts:

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF Stock Up 0.4%

IWS opened at $128.66 on Thursday. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 52 week low of $108.85 and a 52 week high of $140.95. The business’s 50 day moving average is $125.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $128.37. The firm has a market cap of $12.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.17 and a beta of 1.01.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.