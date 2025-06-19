CWA Asset Management Group LLC Cuts Stake in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

CWA Asset Management Group LLC lowered its stake in shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Free Report) by 6.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 3,373 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 232 shares during the quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $2,685,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quarry LP bought a new position in ServiceNow during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Atala Financial Inc purchased a new position in shares of ServiceNow during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA bought a new position in shares of ServiceNow during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. FPC Investment Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in ServiceNow by 725.0% in the 4th quarter. FPC Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 33 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Noble Wealth Management PBC bought a new position in ServiceNow during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.18% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Anita M. Sands sold 248 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction on Monday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,009.14, for a total value of $250,266.72. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,740,277.02. The trade was a 2.28% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO William R. Mcdermott sold 2,050 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,012.01, for a total transaction of $2,074,620.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,693,434.14. The trade was a 23.66% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 6,716 shares of company stock valued at $6,611,245. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently weighed in on NOW. Guggenheim lifted their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $716.00 to $724.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $1,300.00 price objective on shares of ServiceNow in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $1,048.00 price objective on shares of ServiceNow in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Redburn Atlantic began coverage on ServiceNow in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Truist Financial upgraded ServiceNow from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $950.00 to $1,200.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, twenty-nine have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, ServiceNow presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,062.50.

ServiceNow Trading Down 2.4%

Shares of NOW opened at $980.29 on Thursday. ServiceNow, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $678.66 and a fifty-two week high of $1,198.09. The firm has a market cap of $202.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 133.19, a PEG ratio of 4.63 and a beta of 0.95. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $956.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $972.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The information technology services provider reported $4.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.78 by $0.26. ServiceNow had a net margin of 13.41% and a return on equity of 17.34%. The company had revenue of $3.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.41 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 8.93 earnings per share for the current year.

ServiceNow Company Profile

ServiceNow, Inc provides end to-end intelligent workflow automation platform solutions for digital businesses in the North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Now platform for end-to-end digital transformation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, and collaboration and development tools.

See Also

