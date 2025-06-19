Silver Oak Securities Incorporated Has $5.72 Million Stake in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Silver Oak Securities Incorporated increased its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 14.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,142 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,555 shares during the period. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $5,722,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Compass Planning Associates Inc acquired a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. American National Bank & Trust grew its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 189.4% during the 1st quarter. American National Bank & Trust now owns 191 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Mattson Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Gold Shares in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Finally, Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Gold Shares in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.19% of the company’s stock.

SPDR Gold Shares Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:GLD opened at $310.26 on Thursday. SPDR Gold Shares has a 52 week low of $212.12 and a 52 week high of $317.63. The firm has a market cap of $101.46 billion, a PE ratio of -32.43 and a beta of 0.11. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $305.33 and its 200-day moving average is $276.06.

SPDR Gold Shares Company Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

