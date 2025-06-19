Silver Oak Securities Incorporated Has $1.77 Million Position in Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOV)

Silver Oak Securities Incorporated increased its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOV – Free Report) by 56.5% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 9,606 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,467 shares during the period. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $1,769,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $374,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Lowery Thomas LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Lowery Thomas LLC now owns 5,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,080,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $463,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Waverly Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Waverly Advisors LLC now owns 1,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geller Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Geller Advisors LLC now owns 8,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,558,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF alerts:

Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VOOV opened at $184.37 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $179.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $184.17. Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF has a one year low of $159.99 and a one year high of $199.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.35 billion, a PE ratio of 21.13 and a beta of 0.89.

About Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF

The Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF (VOOV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Value index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap value-style securities from the Committee-selected S&P 500. VOOV was launched on Sep 7, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOOV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.