Short Interest in Segall Bryant & Hamill Select Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:USSE) Drops By 25.2%

Segall Bryant & Hamill Select Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:USSE – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 8,000 shares, a decrease of 25.2% from the May 15th total of 10,700 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 27,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Segall Bryant & Hamill Select Equity ETF Price Performance

Shares of Segall Bryant & Hamill Select Equity ETF stock opened at $31.02 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $253.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.28 and a beta of 0.92. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.49. Segall Bryant & Hamill Select Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $26.53 and a 52-week high of $34.66.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Segall Bryant & Hamill Select Equity ETF

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Segall Bryant & Hamill Select Equity ETF stock. Brooklyn Investment Group acquired a new position in shares of Segall Bryant & Hamill Select Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:USSE – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,000.

About Segall Bryant & Hamill Select Equity ETF

The Segall Bryant & Hamill Select Equity ETF (USSE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that seeks long-term capital appreciation by investing in US companies of any size. Investments are managed based on quantitative analysis, fundamental research, and ESG practices, selecting companies believed to have the potential for superior returns.

