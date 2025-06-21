Desjardins Analysts Give Boralex (TSE:BLX) a C$45.00 Price Target

Desjardins set a C$45.00 target price on Boralex (TSE:BLXFree Report) in a research report report published on Wednesday,BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a top pick rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Boralex from C$42.00 to C$39.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. National Bankshares decreased their price target on Boralex from C$43.00 to C$42.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. Raymond James Financial upgraded Boralex to a “moderate buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 15th. Finally, National Bank Financial raised Boralex to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, June 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Boralex currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$39.22.

Boralex Trading Down 1.3%

TSE BLX opened at C$32.35 on Wednesday. Boralex has a 52 week low of C$24.40 and a 52 week high of C$36.63. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$31.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$28.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 233.60. The stock has a market capitalization of C$3.37 billion, a PE ratio of 47.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.46.

Boralex Company Profile

Boralex Inc is an electric utility company involved in the development, construction, and operation of renewable energy power facilities. The company controls a portfolio of electricity producing plants that utilize wind, hydroelectric, thermal, and solar fuel sources. Most of Boralex’s plants rely on wind power, while a significant number also employ hydroelectric power.

