Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF) Shares Sold by Essex Savings Bank

Essex Savings Bank lessened its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Free Report) by 7.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,201 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,228 shares during the quarter. Essex Savings Bank’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $301,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 95.1% during the 4th quarter. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC now owns 314,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,817,000 after purchasing an additional 153,299 shares during the period. Principal Securities Inc. grew its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 136.2% during the 4th quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 42,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $780,000 after purchasing an additional 24,323 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. grew its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 14.4% during the 4th quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 36,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $669,000 after purchasing an additional 4,557 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $644,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 1,878.0% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 50,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $995,000 after purchasing an additional 47,739 shares during the period.

Schwab International Equity ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHF opened at $21.67 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.83 and a beta of 0.86. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $17.56 and a 12 month high of $22.09. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.92.

Schwab International Equity ETF Profile

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

