Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) Shares Acquired by Duncan Williams Asset Management LLC

Duncan Williams Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 4.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,595 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 272 shares during the period. Mastercard accounts for 1.3% of Duncan Williams Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Duncan Williams Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $3,615,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Whalerock Point Partners LLC raised its position in Mastercard by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Whalerock Point Partners LLC now owns 14,678 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $7,729,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Mastercard by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 71,862 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $37,841,000 after acquiring an additional 1,194 shares during the period. Baldwin Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Baldwin Investment Management LLC now owns 1,731 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $911,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 18.0% during the first quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,870 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,766,000 after purchasing an additional 1,047 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in Mastercard during the fourth quarter valued at $6,022,224,000. 97.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Mastercard alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Craig Vosburg sold 9,428 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $588.18, for a total transaction of $5,545,361.04. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 58,451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,379,709.18. The trade was a 13.89% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Sandra A. Arkell sold 150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $569.45, for a total transaction of $85,417.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,024,394.75. This represents a 4.05% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 40,513 shares of company stock valued at $23,166,463 in the last ninety days. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Mastercard Trading Down 5.4%

Shares of MA opened at $538.45 on Thursday. Mastercard Incorporated has a 52-week low of $428.86 and a 52-week high of $594.71. The stock has a market cap of $490.91 billion, a PE ratio of 37.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.05. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $558.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $544.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The credit services provider reported $3.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.57 by $0.16. Mastercard had a net margin of 45.21% and a return on equity of 196.87%. The firm had revenue of $7.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.12 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.31 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Mastercard Incorporated will post 15.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Macquarie cut their price target on Mastercard from $645.00 to $610.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Wall Street Zen lowered Mastercard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, June 14th. UBS Group lifted their price target on Mastercard from $660.00 to $670.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 3rd. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Mastercard in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $550.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $630.00 to $635.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Mastercard has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $610.00.

View Our Latest Report on Mastercard

Mastercard Profile

(Free Report)

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. The company offers integrated products and value-added services for account holders, merchants, financial institutions, digital partners, businesses, governments, and other organizations, such as programs that enable issuers to provide consumers with credits to defer payments; payment products and solutions that allow its customers to access funds in deposit and other accounts; prepaid programs services; and commercial credit, debit, and prepaid payment products and solutions.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Mastercard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mastercard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.