Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ) Shares Acquired by TCI Wealth Advisors Inc.

TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 4.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,030 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 194 shares during the quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $2,359,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of QQQ. Bridge Generations Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco QQQ during the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Marshall & Sterling Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Midwest Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ during the 4th quarter valued at about $51,000. Banque Transatlantique SA purchased a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ in the 4th quarter valued at about $57,000. Finally, Perritt Capital Management Inc acquired a new position in Invesco QQQ in the 4th quarter worth about $61,000. 44.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Invesco QQQ alerts:

Invesco QQQ Trading Down 0.0%

Shares of QQQ stock opened at $528.99 on Thursday. Invesco QQQ has a 12-month low of $402.39 and a 12-month high of $540.81. The business’s 50 day moving average is $497.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $503.26.

Invesco QQQ Cuts Dividend

Invesco QQQ Profile

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 24th were paid a dividend of $0.7157 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 24th.

(Free Report)

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QQQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco QQQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco QQQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.