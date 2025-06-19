TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. Sells 2,213 Shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. reduced its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report) by 10.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 19,137 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,213 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $1,733,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of VNQ. Private Portfolio Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC now owns 13,191 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,175,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 27.8% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 547 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the period. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 3,499 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $312,000 after buying an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC now owns 1,462 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $132,000 after buying an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cozad Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,833 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $520,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Real Estate ETF alerts:

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Stock Up 0.3%

NYSEARCA:VNQ opened at $89.89 on Thursday. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a twelve month low of $76.92 and a twelve month high of $99.58. The company has a fifty day moving average of $88.28 and a 200-day moving average of $89.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $95.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.63 and a beta of 1.02.

About Vanguard Real Estate ETF

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VNQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.