Higgins & Schmidt Wealth Strategies LLC Sells 212 Shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQM)

Higgins & Schmidt Wealth Strategies LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQM – Free Report) by 5.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,683 shares of the company’s stock after selling 212 shares during the quarter. Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF comprises about 0.4% of Higgins & Schmidt Wealth Strategies LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Higgins & Schmidt Wealth Strategies LLC’s holdings in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF were worth $711,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF during the 4th quarter worth $49,000. Principal Securities Inc. lifted its position in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 45.3% during the 4th quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 9,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,899,000 after buying an additional 2,811 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 332.4% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 7,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,699,000 after buying an additional 5,970 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 189,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,895,000 after buying an additional 15,842 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its position in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 24.6% during the 4th quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 9,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,900,000 after buying an additional 1,783 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF Stock Down 0.0%

Shares of QQQM stock opened at $217.80 on Thursday. Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF has a twelve month low of $165.72 and a twelve month high of $222.64. The company has a market cap of $46.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.67 and a beta of 1.18. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $204.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $207.20.

Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF Increases Dividend

Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Investors of record on Monday, March 24th were given a dividend of $0.3176 per share. This is an increase from Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF’s previous dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 24th.

The Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (QQQM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ-100 index. The fund is passively managed to track a modified-market-cap weighted narrow index of 100 NASDAQ-listed stocks, excluding financials. QQQM was launched on Oct 13, 2020 and is managed by Invesco.

