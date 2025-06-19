TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. Has $367,000 Stock Holdings in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. decreased its holdings in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report) by 4.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 598 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 26 shares during the quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Intuit were worth $367,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Global X Japan Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Intuit by 11.7% in the 1st quarter. Global X Japan Co. Ltd. now owns 39,028 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $23,963,000 after buying an additional 4,083 shares in the last quarter. Premier Path Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Intuit by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Premier Path Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,034 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,249,000 after buying an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. raised its stake in shares of Intuit by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 82,732 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $50,797,000 after buying an additional 1,789 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its stake in shares of Intuit by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 32,803 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $20,140,000 after buying an additional 841 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LifeWealth Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intuit in the 1st quarter valued at $357,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.66% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Scott D. Cook sold 72,442 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $741.29, for a total transaction of $53,700,530.18. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 6,063,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,494,808,208.55. This trade represents a 1.18% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Sandeep Aujla sold 16,061 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $726.13, for a total transaction of $11,662,373.93. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 197 shares in the company, valued at $143,047.61. The trade was a 98.79% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 286,706 shares of company stock valued at $212,420,665 in the last 90 days. 2.68% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

INTU has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company set a $880.00 target price on shares of Intuit and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 13th. Hsbc Global Res upgraded shares of Intuit from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. HSBC upgraded shares of Intuit from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $699.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Susquehanna reiterated a “positive” rating on shares of Intuit in a research report on Friday, May 23rd. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $815.00 target price (up previously from $775.00) on shares of Intuit in a research report on Friday, May 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $787.95.

Intuit Stock Down 1.3%

Shares of NASDAQ INTU opened at $754.83 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $210.56 billion, a PE ratio of 61.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Intuit Inc. has a 1 year low of $532.65 and a 1 year high of $773.45. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $675.86 and its 200-day moving average is $632.87.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 22nd. The software maker reported $11.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $10.89 by $0.76. The company had revenue of $7.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.56 billion. Intuit had a net margin of 19.07% and a return on equity of 21.46%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $9.88 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Intuit Inc. will post 14.09 EPS for the current year.

Intuit Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 10th will be paid a dividend of $1.04 per share. This represents a $4.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 10th. Intuit’s payout ratio is 33.77%.

Intuit Company Profile

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProTax.

Further Reading

