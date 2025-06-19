Fidelity Enhanced Large Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:FELV) Shares Sold by Advisory Resource Group

Advisory Resource Group lessened its holdings in shares of Fidelity Enhanced Large Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:FELV – Free Report) by 4.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 147,222 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,932 shares during the quarter. Advisory Resource Group owned 0.21% of Fidelity Enhanced Large Cap Value ETF worth $4,526,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in shares of Fidelity Enhanced Large Cap Value ETF by 4,634.4% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 1,483 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in Fidelity Enhanced Large Cap Value ETF by 376.3% in the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 70,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,156,000 after purchasing an additional 55,908 shares during the period. Richardson Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity Enhanced Large Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $117,000. Processus Wealth & Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Fidelity Enhanced Large Cap Value ETF by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Processus Wealth & Capital Management LLC now owns 79,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,409,000 after buying an additional 649 shares during the period. Finally, Mission Wealth Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity Enhanced Large Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $220,000.

Get Fidelity Enhanced Large Cap Value ETF alerts:

Fidelity Enhanced Large Cap Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:FELV opened at $31.01 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.77. The company has a market cap of $2.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.33 and a beta of 0.67. Fidelity Enhanced Large Cap Value ETF has a one year low of $26.48 and a one year high of $32.93.

Fidelity Enhanced Large Cap Value ETF Company Profile

The Fidelity Enhanced Large Cap Value ETF (FELV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is actively managed, investing in large-cap value stocks belonging to a broad US equity value index. The fund aims for growth of capital FELV was launched on Apr 19, 2007 and is issued by Fidelity.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity Enhanced Large Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity Enhanced Large Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.