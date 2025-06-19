Blue Trust Inc. Purchases 69,679 Shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TLH)

Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TLH – Free Report) by 3,319.6% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 71,778 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 69,679 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc.’s holdings in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $7,447,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Forum Financial Management LP boosted its stake in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 7,518,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $748,375,000 after purchasing an additional 380,859 shares during the period. Demars Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 10,525.8% during the 4th quarter. Demars Financial Group LLC now owns 7,045,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $701,303,000 after purchasing an additional 6,979,136 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,040,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $402,160,000 after buying an additional 182,534 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 21.4% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,210,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,017,000 after purchasing an additional 389,576 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 126.6% during the first quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 2,089,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,782,000 after buying an additional 1,167,427 shares during the period.

Shares of TLH stock opened at $99.99 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $99.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $100.97. iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $96.74 and a fifty-two week high of $111.83.

The iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (TLH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE U.S. Treasury 10-20 Year TR index. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of debt issued by the U.S. Treasury TLH was launched on Jan 5, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

