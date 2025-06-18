Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. Trims Stock Position in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FHLC)

Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. cut its position in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FHLC – Free Report) by 24.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,364 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,437 shares during the quarter. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co.’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF were worth $474,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FHLC. Eagle Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 170,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,125,000 after buying an additional 1,072 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 131.7% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,000 after acquiring an additional 1,171 shares in the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Truist Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 27.7% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 35,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,332,000 after purchasing an additional 7,751 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 192.2% during the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 634 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 417 shares in the last quarter.

Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF Price Performance

Shares of FHLC opened at $63.36 on Wednesday. Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF has a 1-year low of $60.35 and a 1-year high of $74.48. The company has a market capitalization of $2.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.73 and a beta of 0.67. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $63.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $66.37.

Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF Profile

The Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF (FHLC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI US IMI 25\u002F50 Health Care index, a market-cap-weighted index of stocks in the broad US health care sector. FHLC was launched on Oct 21, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

