Cameco (TSE:CCO) Reaches New 52-Week High Following Analyst Upgrade

Cameco Co. (TSE:CCO – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CCJ)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Monday after Raymond James Financial raised their price target on the stock from C$96.00 to C$102.00. Raymond James Financial currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Cameco traded as high as C$95.80 and last traded at C$95.12, with a volume of 474584 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$90.53.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on shares of Cameco from C$83.50 to C$92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 9th. National Bankshares boosted their target price on shares of Cameco from C$81.00 to C$95.00 in a report on Monday, June 9th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Cameco from C$85.00 to C$95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Cameco to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 1st. Finally, TD Securities increased their price objective on Cameco from C$77.00 to C$100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 9th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and five have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$94.93.

The company has a quick ratio of 3.74, a current ratio of 2.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.35. The stock has a market capitalization of C$41.60 billion, a PE ratio of 357.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.90. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$71.79 and its 200 day moving average is C$70.19.

Cameco Corporation provides uranium for the generation of electricity. It operates through Uranium, Fuel Services, Westinghouse segments. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, and milling, purchase, and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment engages in the refining, conversion, and fabrication of uranium concentrate, as well as the purchase and sale of conversion services.

