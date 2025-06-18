NBT Bank N A NY Sells 447 Shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:RDVY)

NBT Bank N A NY lessened its holdings in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:RDVY – Free Report) by 3.3% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 12,909 shares of the company’s stock after selling 447 shares during the quarter. NBT Bank N A NY’s holdings in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF were worth $756,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $593,242,000. Leigh Baldwin & CO. LLC bought a new stake in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF in the fourth quarter worth $132,464,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 30.0% in the fourth quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 6,135,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $362,832,000 after acquiring an additional 1,417,024 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 21,307,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,260,104,000 after acquiring an additional 980,714 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 91.0% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 1,274,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,613,000 after acquiring an additional 607,354 shares during the last quarter.

First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:RDVY opened at $60.70 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $58.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $59.78. The company has a market capitalization of $14.14 billion, a PE ratio of 15.48 and a beta of 1.15. First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF has a 1-year low of $50.27 and a 1-year high of $64.63.

First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF Increases Dividend

First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF Profile

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 27th were given a dividend of $0.2544 per share. This represents a $1.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.68%. This is an increase from First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 27th.

The First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (RDVY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ US Rising Dividend Achievers index. The fund tracks an index of 50 large-cap stocks with rising, high-quality dividends. RDVY was launched on Jan 6, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

