Inscription Capital LLC Takes $516,000 Position in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Inscription Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Free Report) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 1,037 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $516,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Semus Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Semus Wealth Partners LLC now owns 471 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $245,000 after buying an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 491 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $255,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the period. Proactive Wealth Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Proactive Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 753 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $392,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the period. Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,286 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,189,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Callan Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Callan Capital LLC now owns 773 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $402,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. 89.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Gianluca Pettiti sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $429.93, for a total transaction of $128,979.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 23,167 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,960,188.31. This represents a 1.28% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently commented on TMO. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $585.00 to $500.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $665.00 to $620.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $610.00 price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $603.00 to $573.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $650.00 to $570.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $605.30.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Trading Down 3.7%

Shares of TMO stock opened at $390.17 on Wednesday. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a twelve month low of $389.86 and a twelve month high of $627.88. The company has a market capitalization of $147.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.88, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.78. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $415.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $490.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 23rd. The medical research company reported $5.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.10 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $10.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.23 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 15.19% and a return on equity of 17.15%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $5.11 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 23.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 13th will be given a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 13th. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.09%.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Company Profile

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and biopharma services in the North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases; and solutions include biosciences, genetic sciences, and bio production to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

