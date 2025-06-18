Astherus USDF Trading 0% Lower This Week (USDF)

Astherus USDF (USDF) traded 0% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on June 18th. Astherus USDF has a total market cap of $99.08 million and $1.40 million worth of Astherus USDF was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Astherus USDF token can currently be bought for about $1.00 or 0.00000953 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Astherus USDF has traded down 0% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Astherus USDF Token Profile

Astherus USDF launched on April 30th, 2024. Astherus USDF’s total supply is 70,680,955 tokens and its circulating supply is 99,200,000 tokens. The official website for Astherus USDF is www.asterdex.com/en/usdf. Astherus USDF’s official Twitter account is @aster_dex.

Astherus USDF Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Aster USDF (USDF) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Aster USDF has a current supply of 70,680,955.44804223. The last known price of Aster USDF is 0.99912388 USD and is up 0.13 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 10 active market(s) with $1,724,602.55 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.asterdex.com/en/usdf.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Astherus USDF directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Astherus USDF should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Astherus USDF using one of the exchanges listed above.

