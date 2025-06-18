GSB Wealth Management LLC Sells 240 Shares of iShares Global 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:IOO)

GSB Wealth Management LLC trimmed its stake in iShares Global 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:IOO – Free Report) by 5.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,280 shares of the company’s stock after selling 240 shares during the period. GSB Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Global 100 ETF were worth $412,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in IOO. Prosperity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Global 100 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $521,000. Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Global 100 ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $444,000. Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Global 100 ETF by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC now owns 16,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,541,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Global 100 ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $372,000. Finally, Christensen King & Associates Investment Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Global 100 ETF by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Christensen King & Associates Investment Services Inc. now owns 29,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,991,000 after purchasing an additional 1,142 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Global 100 ETF alerts:

iShares Global 100 ETF Trading Down 0.8%

Shares of NYSEARCA:IOO opened at $103.85 on Wednesday. iShares Global 100 ETF has a 1-year low of $82.80 and a 1-year high of $106.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.36 billion, a PE ratio of 24.67 and a beta of 0.94. The business’s 50 day moving average is $99.15 and its 200-day moving average is $99.99.

iShares Global 100 ETF Company Profile

iShares Global 100 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global 100 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 100 Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of 100 large-capitalization global companies.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Global 100 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Global 100 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.