Financial Perspectives Inc Acquires 355 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV)

Financial Perspectives Inc boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV – Free Report) by 4.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,643 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 355 shares during the quarter. Financial Perspectives Inc’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF were worth $509,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EFV. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 312.7% during the 1st quarter. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC now owns 421 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 319 shares during the last quarter. Breakwater Investment Management bought a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 2,000.0% during the 1st quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 525 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $65,000. Finally, Tucker Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 23.2% during the 4th quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC now owns 1,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Price Performance

EFV opened at $61.92 on Wednesday. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $51.05 and a fifty-two week high of $64.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.18 and a beta of 0.73. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $61.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $57.69.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

