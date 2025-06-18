DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. Has $600,000 Position in Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT)

DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. cut its stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT – Free Report) by 2.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,267 shares of the company’s stock after selling 58 shares during the quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd.’s holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF were worth $600,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wealthfront Advisers LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 5,147.9% in the 4th quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 542,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,500,000 after buying an additional 531,672 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $122,201,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 14.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,798,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $456,176,000 after acquiring an additional 232,733 shares during the last quarter. Essential Planning LLC. increased its position in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 5,832.7% in the fourth quarter. Essential Planning LLC. now owns 140,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,819,000 after purchasing an additional 137,884 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP raised its holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 255.6% during the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 117,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,859,000 after purchasing an additional 84,600 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VHT opened at $245.67 on Wednesday. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a fifty-two week low of $234.11 and a fifty-two week high of $289.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.90 and a beta of 0.67. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $246.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $257.51.

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

