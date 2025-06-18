Fartcoin Trading 19.9% Lower This Week (FARTCOIN)

Fartcoin (FARTCOIN) traded down 5.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on June 18th. One Fartcoin token can currently be purchased for about $1.08 or 0.00001032 BTC on popular exchanges. Fartcoin has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion and $245.89 million worth of Fartcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Fartcoin has traded down 19.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Fartcoin alerts:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Central African Republic Meme (CAR) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0412 or 0.00000039 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $104,919.45 or 0.99968179 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $104,339.43 or 0.99843635 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Fartcoin Profile

Fartcoin’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. Fartcoin’s official Twitter account is @fartcoinofsol. The official website for Fartcoin is fart.dev.

Buying and Selling Fartcoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Fartcoin (FARTCOIN) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Solana platform. Fartcoin has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 999,998,256 in circulation. The last known price of Fartcoin is 1.12433477 USD and is down -3.80 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 436 active market(s) with $251,653,919.55 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://fart.dev/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fartcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Fartcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Fartcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Fartcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Fartcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.