AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR) Shares Bought by Puzo Michael J

Puzo Michael J increased its holdings in AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR – Free Report) by 0.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 74,228 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 474 shares during the quarter. AptarGroup accounts for 3.2% of Puzo Michael J’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Puzo Michael J’s holdings in AptarGroup were worth $11,014,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ATR. Broderick Brian C lifted its stake in AptarGroup by 2.9% during the first quarter. Broderick Brian C now owns 88,662 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $13,156,000 after buying an additional 2,515 shares in the last quarter. Hemenway Trust Co LLC raised its holdings in shares of AptarGroup by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Hemenway Trust Co LLC now owns 245,954 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $36,495,000 after purchasing an additional 10,552 shares in the last quarter. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in AptarGroup by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers LLC now owns 307,245 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $45,589,000 after purchasing an additional 8,226 shares during the last quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management grew its position in shares of AptarGroup by 9.7% in the first quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 18,303 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,716,000 after purchasing an additional 1,620 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in AptarGroup by 6.7% during the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 5,237 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $777,000 after acquiring an additional 331 shares during the period. 88.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AptarGroup Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:ATR opened at $149.41 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $151.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $152.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.85. AptarGroup, Inc. has a one year low of $130.85 and a one year high of $178.03. The company has a market cap of $9.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.26, a PEG ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.59.

AptarGroup Announces Dividend

AptarGroup ( NYSE:ATR Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $887.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $894.26 million. AptarGroup had a return on equity of 15.10% and a net margin of 10.41%. AptarGroup’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.26 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that AptarGroup, Inc. will post 5.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, May 1st were paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 1st. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.20%. AptarGroup’s payout ratio is 32.85%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on ATR shares. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “overweight” rating and set a $170.00 price objective (up from $162.00) on shares of AptarGroup in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of AptarGroup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 14th. Finally, Raymond James Financial lowered their price target on shares of AptarGroup from $190.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $178.60.

Insider Activity at AptarGroup

In other AptarGroup news, EVP Kimberly Chainey sold 1,671 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.79, for a total transaction of $255,312.09. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 11,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,694,135.52. This represents a 13.10% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Shiela Vinczeller sold 995 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.42, for a total transaction of $151,657.90. Following the sale, the insider now owns 26,301 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,008,798.42. This trade represents a 3.65% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 45,680 shares of company stock worth $6,983,798. Company insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

AptarGroup Profile

(Free Report)

AptarGroup, Inc designs and manufactures a range of drug delivery, consumer product dispensing, and active material science solutions and services for the pharmaceutical, beauty, personal care, home care, and food and beverage markets. The company operates through Aptar Pharma, Aptar Beauty, and Aptar Closures segments.

