Brokerages Set Waldencast PLC (NASDAQ:WALD) Price Target at $5.11

Shares of Waldencast PLC (NASDAQ:WALD – Get Free Report) have received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $5.11.
Several research firms have recently issued reports on WALD. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating and set a $7.50 target price on shares of Waldencast in a research report on Wednesday, March 19th. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their target price on Waldencast from $5.00 to $4.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 15th. Wall Street Zen lowered Waldencast from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on Waldencast from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 15th. Finally, Industrial Alliance Securities set a $5.00 price objective on Waldencast in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Waldencast
Waldencast Stock Down 1.8%
Waldencast stock opened at $2.15 on Wednesday. Waldencast has a 1 year low of $1.98 and a 1 year high of $4.74. The business has a 50-day moving average of $2.53 and a 200-day moving average of $3.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 1.35.
Waldencast Company Profile
Waldencast plc operates in the beauty and wellness business. The company engages in developing, acquiring, accelerating, and scaling various brands. It provides cosmetic, over-the-counter, and prescription products under the Obagi Medical, Obagi Clinical, and Obagi Professional brands; and a Skintrinsiq device for use in facial treatments that is used by physicians' offices, spas, and aestheticians.
