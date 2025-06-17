Top Outdoor Stocks To Consider – June 16th

Walmart, RH, Lowe’s Companies, Kroger, and ON are the five Outdoor stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Outdoor stocks are pre‐shot photographs or video clips captured in natural or open‐air settings—such as landscapes, wildlife scenes, recreational activities or urban exteriors—and made available for licensing. Content creators and marketers purchase these ready-made images or footage from stock agencies to illustrate websites, ads, editorial pieces or social-media posts without the time and expense of organizing their own outdoor shoots. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Outdoor stocks within the last several days.

Get alerts:

Walmart (WMT)

Walmart Inc. engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

Shares of NYSE WMT traded up $0.35 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $94.79. 6,166,439 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,898,337. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Walmart has a 12-month low of $66.41 and a 12-month high of $105.30. The company has a market cap of $756.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.32, a PEG ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 0.69. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $95.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $94.09.

Read Our Latest Research Report on WMT

RH (RH)

RH, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the home furnishings market. The company offers products in various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, bathware, décor, outdoor and garden, baby, child, and teen furnishings. It provides its products through rh.com, rhbabyandchild.com, rhteen.com, rhmodern.com, and waterworks.com online channels, as well as operates RH Galleries, RH outlet stores, RH Guesthouse, and Waterworks showrooms in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and Germany.

NYSE:RH traded up $0.66 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $189.78. The company had a trading volume of 1,523,094 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,030,167. RH has a 52-week low of $123.03 and a 52-week high of $457.26. The company has a market capitalization of $3.55 billion, a PE ratio of 54.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 2.19. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $184.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $292.50.

Read Our Latest Research Report on RH

Lowe’s Companies (LOW)

Lowe’s Companies, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

Shares of NYSE:LOW traded down $1.43 during trading on Monday, reaching $215.84. 1,118,552 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,520,831. The business’s fifty day moving average is $223.77 and its 200-day moving average is $239.65. Lowe’s Companies has a 52-week low of $206.39 and a 52-week high of $287.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $120.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.92.

Read Our Latest Research Report on LOW

Kroger (KR)

The Kroger Co. operates as a food and drug retailer in the United States. The company operates combination food and drug stores, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouses. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

KR traded up $0.26 on Monday, hitting $65.82. The company had a trading volume of 3,114,612 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,777,555. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.58. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $68.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $65.04. Kroger has a 52-week low of $49.04 and a 52-week high of $73.63.

Read Our Latest Research Report on KR

ON (ONON)

On Holding AG engages in the development and distribution of sports products such as footwear, apparel, and accessories for high-performance running, outdoor, all-day activities, and tennis. It sells its products worldwide through independent retailers and global distributors, its own online presence, and its own stores.

ONON traded up $0.60 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $52.86. 3,584,266 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,602,208. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 122.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 2.35. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $51.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $52.46. ON has a 52-week low of $34.59 and a 52-week high of $64.05.

Read Our Latest Research Report on ONON

Featured Stories